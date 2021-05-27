GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 182.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,447 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:ABR opened at $17.92 on Thursday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 22.03 and a current ratio of 22.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.38.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 86.52% and a return on equity of 19.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

In other news, Director William C. Green acquired 3,590 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $59,594.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,792.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.