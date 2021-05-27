GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 14,442 Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,716,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,200,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,568,000 after buying an additional 2,972,072 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,989,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 128.2% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,251,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,076,000 after buying an additional 703,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 15.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,107,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,817,000 after buying an additional 672,953 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,796.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAR opened at $68.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.64. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.93 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.73.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

