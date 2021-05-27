GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 16,832 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,832 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XME. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,477,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth $815,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XME opened at $45.04 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.58 and its 200 day moving average is $36.65.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

