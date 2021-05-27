Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Short Interest Up 7,020.0% in May

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 7,020.0% from the April 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Separately, HSBC lowered Guangdong Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GGDVY opened at $72.50 on Thursday. Guangdong Investment has a 1 year low of $70.85 and a 1 year high of $100.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.20.

Guangdong Investment Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store, operation and management, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

