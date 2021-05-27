H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 507.51 and a beta of 1.42. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.