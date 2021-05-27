Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in May

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HPGLY remained flat at $$94.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 553. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.54. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $102.18.

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

HPGLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in shipping of containers by sea; and the provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.