Harbor Financial Services LLC Buys 497 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Harbor Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $38.76. 481,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,871,068. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.11. The company has a market cap of $216.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.