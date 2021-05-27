Harbor Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Harbor Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,027 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.8% of Harbor Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Harbor Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 11.2% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 50,042 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 18.9% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in Walmart by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 46,488 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. 29.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,033,065 shares of company stock valued at $981,490,965 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,838,743. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.11 and its 200-day moving average is $141.79. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.01 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

