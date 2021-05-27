Harfst & Associates Inc. Grows Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 73.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,992 shares during the quarter. A. O. Smith comprises 0.6% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

AOS stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.90. 14,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,367. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.50. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $43.88 and a 52-week high of $73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

In related news, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Also, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $363,990.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,728 shares of company stock worth $11,307,781. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AOS. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

