Harfst & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,931 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 474,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in UFP Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,880,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $749,344,000 after purchasing an additional 508,938 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the first quarter worth about $719,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,599,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,352,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,729 shares in the company, valued at $20,399,897.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $595,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,607,756. 3.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,240. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.02 and its 200 day moving average is $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $89.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.53.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

