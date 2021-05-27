Harfst & Associates Inc. Raises Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $3,612,000. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 295.2% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 194.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $961,000. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $2,970,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.22.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $2.29 on Thursday, reaching $360.03. 33,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,769. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $147.40 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The firm has a market cap of $112.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $376.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.