Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing therapies for rare neurological disorders. Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.is based in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of HRMY opened at $31.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.05. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $52.74.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.41. Equities research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

