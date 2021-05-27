Harmony Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. Harmony has a market capitalization of $994.45 million and $140.78 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00082614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00087710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00022017 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.93 or 0.00960720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,615.03 or 0.09465220 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,016,029,552 coins and its circulating supply is 9,507,132,552 coins. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

