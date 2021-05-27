Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 90.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,819,000 after acquiring an additional 40,797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 57,279 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 62,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawkins alerts:

HWKN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hawkins from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of HWKN opened at $32.94 on Thursday. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $39.73. The stock has a market cap of $699.05 million, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.31.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 16.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 25.39%.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.