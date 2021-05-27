HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK)

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Allakos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Allakos in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $183.25.

Get Allakos alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $100.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 0.91. Allakos has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.18). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allakos will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adam Tomasi sold 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $362,142.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter A. Hudson sold 20,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $2,509,008.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,977 shares of company stock worth $32,248,546 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLK. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Allakos in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allakos by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allakos in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allakos by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allakos by 71.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.