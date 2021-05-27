HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP)

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GTBP. Roth Capital initiated coverage on GT Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on GT Biopharma in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GT Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of GTBP opened at $16.02 on Monday. GT Biopharma has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average of $4.82.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported ($3.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($3.35). On average, research analysts anticipate that GT Biopharma will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTBP. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GT Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $891,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of GT Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GT Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GT Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of GT Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $167,000.

GT Biopharma Company Profile

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. The company develops various immuno-oncology product candidates, including GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and other CD33+ hematopoietic malignancies; GTB-C3550, a follow-on to its lead candidates TriKE, GTB-3550; GTB-4550, a single-chain tri-specific single chain variable fragments (scFv) recombinant fusion protein conjugate for the treatment of PD-L1+ solid tumor cancers; and GTB-5550, a single-chain tri-specific scFv recombinant fusion protein conjugate for the treatment of B7H3+ solid tumor cancers.

