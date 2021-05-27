Head to Head Review: New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) and Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) and Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares New Oriental Education & Technology Group and Zovio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Oriental Education & Technology Group 10.18% 9.90% 4.74% Zovio -16.08% 10.09% 3.96%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and Zovio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Oriental Education & Technology Group 0 0 7 0 3.00 Zovio 0 0 2 0 3.00

New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus target price of $78.74, indicating a potential upside of 650.60%. Zovio has a consensus target price of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 294.14%. Given New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe New Oriental Education & Technology Group is more favorable than Zovio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.2% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of Zovio shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Zovio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zovio has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Oriental Education & Technology Group and Zovio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Oriental Education & Technology Group $3.58 billion 5.02 $413.33 million $0.26 40.35 Zovio $397.12 million 0.19 -$48.95 million $0.27 8.22

New Oriental Education & Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than Zovio. Zovio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Oriental Education & Technology Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

New Oriental Education & Technology Group beats Zovio on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English. It also provides language training courses, including English, as well as other foreign languages, such as German, Japanese, French, Korean, Italian, and Spanish; operates a full-time private primary and secondary school in Yangzhou seeking a full curriculum with a focus on English; develops and edits educational materials for language training and test preparation; and offers online education programs that include college, K-12, and pre-school education. In addition, the company offers overseas studies consulting and overseas study tour services. As of May 31, 2020, it offered educational programs, services, and products to students through a network of 104 schools, 1,361 learning centers, and 12 bookstores. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services. The company provides Canvas, a software-as-a-service platform that enables it to develop and deliver online learning experiences; customer relations management application for lead management, workflow, analytics, reporting, and a complete view of students; Constellation, a suite of interactive educational materials; Waypoint Outcomes, a proprietary assessment software, which provides learning and assessment tools to institutions; and Signalz, which offers student success and student recruitment services. It also offers mobile applications; and support services in the areas of library, writing center, tutoring, help desk, and administration. The company was formerly known as Bridgepoint Education, Inc. and changed its name to Zovio Inc in April 2019. Zovio Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

