HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HHR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HeadHunter Group from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Renaissance Capital cut HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeadHunter Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.83.

HeadHunter Group stock opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. HeadHunter Group has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 60.01 and a beta of 0.63.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $16.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.02 by $4.44. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 100.21% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HeadHunter Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 70,300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 14,003 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 466,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,117,000 after buying an additional 59,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HeadHunter Group (HHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.