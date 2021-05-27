Healthpeak Properties’ (PEAK) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $33.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PEAK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.23.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

PEAK opened at $33.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $34.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average of $31.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.24, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.70.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.