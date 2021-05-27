Hegic 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.42 Million (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Hegic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000359 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hegic has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $76.50 million and $2.42 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00084998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005290 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00018601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $391.04 or 0.00986352 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,817.20 or 0.09628432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00092080 BTC.

Hegic Profile

Hegic (HEGIC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 537,678,885 coins. Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

