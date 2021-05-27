Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 9.60

Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 9.60 ($0.13) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

HEFT stock opened at GBX 1,565.30 ($20.45) on Thursday. Henderson European Focus Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 1,107.44 ($14.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,615 ($21.10). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. The stock has a market cap of £334.71 million and a P/E ratio of -24.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,555.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,453.11.

In other Henderson European Focus Trust news, insider Robin Archibald bought 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,455 ($19.01) per share, with a total value of £9,995.85 ($13,059.64).

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is an investment company. The Company seeks to maximize total return from a focused portfolio of listed stocks, mainly in Continental Europe. The Company invests in a diversified portfolio of investments. Its portfolio contains between 50 to 60 stocks, with a single stock weighting of approximately 10% of the net asset value (NAV) of the portfolio at the time of investment.

