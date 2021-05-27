Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €103.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.63% from the stock’s current price.

HEN3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €100.40 ($118.12).

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €95.70 ($112.59) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €96.15 and a 200-day moving average of €90.90.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

