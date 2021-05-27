Hermez Network Reaches Market Cap of $22.21 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Hermez Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.73 or 0.00012448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $22.21 million and approximately $683,940.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00083902 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00021809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.45 or 0.00951943 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,630.33 or 0.09561215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00093768 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.