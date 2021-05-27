Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.63 Million

Brokerages expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) to post $56.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heska’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.10 million and the lowest is $55.70 million. Heska posted sales of $45.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full year sales of $238.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $234.93 million to $241.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $264.83 million, with estimates ranging from $257.87 million to $271.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. Heska had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.45 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on HSKA shares. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.20.

NASDAQ:HSKA traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.36. The company had a trading volume of 908 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,069. Heska has a 52-week low of $80.94 and a 52-week high of $217.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -239.14 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In related news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Heska by 11.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Heska by 36.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Heska by 333.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Heska in the first quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Heska by 1.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

