Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HESM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hess Midstream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank started coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

In related news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $60,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $526,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 116,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $2,741,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,609,236 shares of company stock worth $73,649,620 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after acquiring an additional 129,407 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 108.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,156,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,925,000 after buying an additional 601,762 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 66.6% in the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,123,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,182,000 after purchasing an additional 449,003 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 41.6% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 747,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 219,679 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 4,903.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 661,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after purchasing an additional 648,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HESM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,146. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.26. Hess Midstream has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The company has a market cap of $638.02 million, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 2.27.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.4526 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 138.17%.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.