Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HESM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hess Midstream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank started coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
In related news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $60,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $526,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 116,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $2,741,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,609,236 shares of company stock worth $73,649,620 in the last three months.
Shares of HESM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,146. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.26. Hess Midstream has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The company has a market cap of $638.02 million, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 2.27.
Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.4526 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 138.17%.
About Hess Midstream
Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.
