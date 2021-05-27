HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Trading Down 6.7%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.21 and last traded at $9.21. 2,330 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 124,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.57 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its position in HighPeak Energy by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 21,409 shares during the last quarter. 2.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.