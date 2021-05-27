HollyGold Market Cap Hits $1.54 Million (HGOLD)

HollyGold (CURRENCY:HGOLD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 27th. In the last week, HollyGold has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One HollyGold coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001317 BTC on exchanges. HollyGold has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $240,078.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HollyGold Coin Profile

HollyGold launched on May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,088,717 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

Buying and Selling HollyGold

