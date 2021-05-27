Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Position Increased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 136.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5,025.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Hologic during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HOLX. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

HOLX stock opened at $62.76 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 35.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

