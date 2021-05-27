Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock Position Increased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Hologic by 5,025.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HOLX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Shares of HOLX opened at $62.76 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $85.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 35.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

