Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.86-1.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.83. Honeywell International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 7.750-8.000 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $221.00.

HON stock traded up $7.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $231.27. 6,637,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,760,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $137.53 and a 1 year high of $232.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.90 and a 200-day moving average of $212.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

