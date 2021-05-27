Horizon Protocol (HZN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $62,059.00

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $11.24 million and $62,059.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000719 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00063403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.92 or 0.00347581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.09 or 0.00181789 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004090 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00036144 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.40 or 0.00819314 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

