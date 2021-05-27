Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 848,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $78,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $9,264,279.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,603.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 313,276 shares of company stock worth $28,379,787. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $93.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $97.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.78.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

