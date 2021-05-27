Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Acquired by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,649,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,173,000 after acquiring an additional 88,507 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,199,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,643 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $131,011,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,105,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,144,000 after acquiring an additional 199,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,977,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,190,000 after acquiring an additional 193,700 shares in the last quarter. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

HRL stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.73. 28,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,355,617. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,480.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,520,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,814 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

