Hosking Partners LLP Cuts Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $5,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 33,471 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $189.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.33 and a 52 week high of $210.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.75%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

