Hosking Partners LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,293 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.34% of NOW worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NOW in the 1st quarter valued at about $913,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in NOW by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in NOW by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NOW by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in NOW in the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DNOW opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90. NOW Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. NOW had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. NOW’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

DNOW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NOW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

