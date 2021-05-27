Hosking Partners LLP Sells 15,933 Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,933 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kabouter Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 420.0% during the first quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 1,845,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after buying an additional 1,490,772 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 461,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,196,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $795,000. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UEPS opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.17. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.85.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.92 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.00% and a negative net margin of 63.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, Director Monde Nkosi acquired 125,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $686,749.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nunthakumarin Pillay sold 17,667 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $98,228.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,000 shares in the company, valued at $911,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

