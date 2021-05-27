Hosking Partners LLP Sells 2,360 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $12,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $927,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,128,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,890 in the last 90 days. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MHK opened at $208.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.79 and a 1 year high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MHK. Credit Suisse Group raised Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.50.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

