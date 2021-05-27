Hosking Partners LLP Sells 2,365 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,724 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $8,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 436.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries stock opened at $121.48 on Thursday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.64 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 2.37.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 16.44%. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total transaction of $619,116.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,942,261.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist lifted their price target on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

