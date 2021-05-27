Hosking Partners LLP Sells 5,716 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,716 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $9,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.5% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 2.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 34.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Western Digital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,233 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 25.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.96.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $74.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.55 and a 200 day moving average of $60.30. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $77.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 66.75 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.