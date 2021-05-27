Hosking Partners LLP Trims Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $6,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000.

INDA opened at $44.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.74. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

