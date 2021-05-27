Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.910-1.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.05 billion-$5.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.25 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.190-0.210 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.18.

Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day moving average is $28.82. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

