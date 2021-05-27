HSBC (LON:HSBA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

HSBA has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Investec lowered HSBC to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price target on HSBC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on HSBC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 449.45 ($5.87).

HSBA opened at GBX 445.90 ($5.83) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £91.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 439.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 414.12. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10).

In other HSBC news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total value of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

