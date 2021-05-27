HSBC Raises T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $139.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target upped by HSBC from $132.00 to $139.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.87.

TMUS opened at $139.65 on Monday. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $95.06 and a fifty-two week high of $143.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.14 and a 200 day moving average of $129.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $174.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.58.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,021,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,477 shares of company stock worth $26,041,198. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

