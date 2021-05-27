Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Short Interest Update

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, an increase of 323.3% from the April 29th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Huize from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Huize by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Huize by 700.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 110,288 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Huize during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,767,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Huize in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Huize in the first quarter worth $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUIZ stock opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Huize has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $313.81 million, a PE ratio of 151.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Huize had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $59.48 million during the quarter.

About Huize

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

