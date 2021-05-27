Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,350 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 144.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,693,000 after acquiring an additional 583,293 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Republic Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,339,000 after purchasing an additional 50,881 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,865,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,921,000 after purchasing an additional 125,911 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,205,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 28.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,059,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,610,000 after acquiring an additional 452,156 shares during the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.05. 8,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,702. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $113.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.20. The company has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RSG shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

