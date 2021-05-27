Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 8.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Inogen were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Inogen by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inogen in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Inogen in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Inogen alerts:

In other news, EVP Byron Myers sold 7,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $369,019.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,530.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $945,258.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,871.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,609 shares of company stock valued at $3,153,448 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

INGN traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.62. 1,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,854. Inogen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -290.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Inogen Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.