Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,642,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,691 shares during the quarter. Trinity Biotech comprises approximately 1.4% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned about 7.86% of Trinity Biotech worth $6,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,906,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 230,536 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the first quarter valued at $102,000. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Biotech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of TRIB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.13. 3,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.42 million, a P/E ratio of -158.92 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. Trinity Biotech plc has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.17.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a positive return on equity of 1,263.65%.

Trinity Biotech Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.