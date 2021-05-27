Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,758 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 57,038 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,457 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 37,290 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 376.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,908 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ABT. Cowen increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.39.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.44. The stock had a trading volume of 114,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,302,085. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.25. The company has a market cap of $208.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,278,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,397 shares of company stock valued at $12,290,269 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

