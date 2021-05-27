Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 56,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $795,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.10. The company had a trading volume of 38,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,613,326. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.37 and a one year high of $98.62. The firm has a market cap of $151.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.98.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.62.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

