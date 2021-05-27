Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,734,279,000 after buying an additional 2,570,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,206,000 after buying an additional 569,698 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,253,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,990 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.17. 35,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,517. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.68 and a fifty-two week high of $103.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 115.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.84.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

